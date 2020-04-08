Grain markets are showing sings of rebound, Allendale said, but traders are “remaining cautious” as trading volumes will be light today ahead of the Thursday WASDE report release.
The USDA will also resurvey farmers in Michigan, Minnesota, South Dakota and Wisconsin who reported unharvested 2019 corn or soybean acreage and publish those updates in the May 12 crop production report, Allendale said. “The USDA added that producers in a fifth state where harvests were delayed, North Dakota, would be contacted at a later date,” they said.
Markets will be closed on Friday in observation of Good Friday/Easter weekend.