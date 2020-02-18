The virus news is raising logistics concerns in China. “There was some concern that the continued spread of the coronavirus may limit new China buying until the virus was under control,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “There was talk that the fear of the virus spreading was slowing movement of feedstuffs to where animals are produced.”
“The delta region has received significant rainfall over the last week, and with flash flooding as well as saturated soils a concern, early corn planting could be off to a slow start,” Stewart-Peterson said. “…It is early enough in the season that we don’t want to put too much into this, yet it may be a less than ideal start to the planting season for some.”