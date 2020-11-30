Demand is the driving force, said Jacob Christy of The Andersons. “Especially, we see that dollar index falling to fresh two-year lows,” he said. “Throw in the mounting production concerns that we have in parts of northern and central Brazil along with most of Argentina, and it’s not hard to keep the trade raising those U.S. export numbers.”
Grain markets were slightly higher overnight as the South American crop continues to struggle due to dryness, but gains have remained capped as export sales have slowed down over the last few weeks and U.S.-South American weather look favorable in the extended forecasts, Allendale said. Trade will continue to watch export sales and/or cancellations, global supply changes and shipment price fluctuations between U.S. and Brazil.