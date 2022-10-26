 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Low river levels continue to affect markets

On Wednesday analysts were watching news about low Mississippi River levels and China’s soybean buying habits. “As far as the Mississippi, soybeans are still managing to be exported through other ports, and as for China, as unwilling as they are to buy US beans, their estimated production deficit of 3.61 bln bushels will force them to anyway,” Total Farm Marketing said.

“Grains were mixed today in low volume trade, with corn slightly lower, beans slightly higher, and wheat up about 6 cents,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “The dollar index fell another more than 1,200 points, but the S&P was also lower. Crude oil gained $2.85 as crude exports hit a record 5.1 mln barrels per day last week.”

Corn

Futures markets are “stuck in the range” we’ve seen since the end of August, CHS Hedging said.

Corn

There is no new newsfor Corn except slow farmer selling and turnaround in US Dollar and higher Crude, according to Steve Freed of ADM Investor…

Soybeans

Yesterday’s export sales data was strong for soybeans at 85.8 mb – this was the most since December of 2021, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Soybeans

Markets are trading higher as soybean meal continues to see a “nice rebound” and soy oil trades higher, CHS Hedging said. “Soyoil continues to…

The oil market continues to see fears of slowing demand adding pressure as COVID continues to be reported throughout China, CHS Hedging said.

Corn

The corn market is trading lower on “light demand” for U.S. corn and “decent” harvest progress, CHS Hedging said. Corn harvest is at 61% compl…

Soybeans

Soybeans are trading on a “softer tone” on weakness in energy and China markets and the strong US dollar, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said this …

