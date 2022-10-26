Low river levels continue to affect markets

People are also reading…
On Wednesday analysts were watching news about low Mississippi River levels and China’s soybean buying habits. “As far as the Mississippi, soybeans are still managing to be exported through other ports, and as for China, as unwilling as they are to buy US beans, their estimated production deficit of 3.61 bln bushels will force them to anyway,” Total Farm Marketing said.
“Grains were mixed today in low volume trade, with corn slightly lower, beans slightly higher, and wheat up about 6 cents,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “The dollar index fell another more than 1,200 points, but the S&P was also lower. Crude oil gained $2.85 as crude exports hit a record 5.1 mln barrels per day last week.”