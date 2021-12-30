Low volume defining this week's trade

Basis bids for soybeans and corn shipped by barge to the U.S. gulf coast were mixed Wednesday, ADM Investor Services said. Values are “underpinned by a lack of grain movement into river markets that feed the Gulf.”
“Cash markets have been quiet between the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, with some traders on vacation until next week,” ADM Investor Services said.
The next crop production and stocks update is scheduled for January 12, which is expected to be the next major information release in trader’s eyes.