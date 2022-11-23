 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Low volume trade supports crop market

“The grain and soy markets started the day lower on light volume before moving higher at midday, with each market closing with solid gains,” Patti Uhrich, with CHS Hedging, said. “There was not a lot of fresh news to drive markets other than China’s surge in new COVID cases, and the resulting negative demand implications.”

“Soybeans are slightly higher along with meal and bean oil despite another sharp drop in crude as the dollar falls,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Crude is back under 80 dollars a barrel at 77.26 in December… Private exporters reported sales of 110,000 mt of soybeans for delivery to China during the 22/23 marketing year.”

