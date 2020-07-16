At a time when tensions are high between the U.S. and China, China has been an active buyer in U.S. soybeans and corn over the past four or five days and the commercial grain trade rumors say China bought two cargoes of soft red winter wheat, according to The Hightower Report this morning.
Corn weighs ideas of a big corn crop and plentiful supplies against record Chinese corn purchases, said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging.
Following widespread rains, it would take a much drier forecast with continued heat into early August to turn the short-term trend of corn prices, The Hightower Report said.