Lower IL corn yields, higher Iowa yields than expected adds volitility

There is “push-pull” action in both corn and soybeans today. The bulls think USDA yield estimates are too high and the bears and concerned with demand, especially regarding exports to China, Seth Miller of The Andersons said this morning.
The weaker trend in corn prices since the contract highs on June 10 may continue through harvest, “highlighted by moderate volatility as yields trickle in during what may be a relatively quick harvest window, barring any weather disruptions,” Total Farm Marketing said in its sunrise update today.
Corn and soybean futures are lower while wheat futures are mixed ahead of the weekend as harvest continues in the U.S. with mostly favorable weather, Ryan Kelbrunt of CHS Hedging said this morning.