Interest rates were lowered on Tuesday. “US Fed emergency lowering US interest rates to combat potential impact on the economy due to the spread of the coronavirus helped grain futures,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “US stocks turned lower. US Dollar was lower. Crude was higher. Gold was higher. Meats were higher.”
“Lack of deliveries, a weaker dollar and talk beginning to surface that parts of key soybean/corn growing areas are turning drier have provided underlying support,” Stewart-Peterson said. “The South American equation could be key, as the Brazilian second crop of corn (safrinha corn) is their largest and most competitive on the export market.”