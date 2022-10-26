Lower U.S. dollar, demand lifting soybean prices

The lower US dollar could be lifting most commodities today, especially soybeans, Steve Freed of ADM Investors said this morning. However, poor US river logistics offers resistance to futures, he said.
ADM says the lower water levels in the Mississippi River will reduce soybean export volumes in North America this year, The Hightower Report also noted in its report today. It also said soybean prices are higher today.
Also, with the transportation issues and poor ethanol margins, it is difficult to turn more positive on corn demand, The Hightower Report said.