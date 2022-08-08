Market ramping up for reports this week

People are also reading…
The August USDA Crop Report will be released this Friday, Aug. 12 at 11 a.m. FSA will release their Crop Acreage report the same day, with our first look at their estimate of prevent plant acres, Jim Warren of CHS Hedging said.
Corn is being pulled in different directions this week. The U.S. farmer is not selling corn, and dry weather in the EU helps support corn futures on breaks. Conversely, the lack of heat and dry stress over much of the U.S. Midwest and the fact that managed funds have liquidated their large net corn long since May offers resistance, Steve Freed of ADM Services said this morning.