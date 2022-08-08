 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Market ramping up for reports this week

The August USDA Crop Report will be released this Friday, Aug. 12 at 11 a.m. FSA will release their Crop Acreage report the same day, with our first look at their estimate of prevent plant acres, Jim Warren of CHS Hedging said.

Corn is being pulled in different directions this week. The U.S. farmer is not selling corn, and dry weather in the EU helps support corn futures on breaks. Conversely, the lack of heat and dry stress over much of the U.S. Midwest and the fact that managed funds have liquidated their large net corn long since May offers resistance, Steve Freed of ADM Services said this morning.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Soybeans

There may be less weather pressure on soybeans as parts of Illinois are receiving rain this morning. However there may be a boost to bean pric…

Soybeans

Soybean markets are now back above their 200-day moving averages, CHS Hedging said. “The strong performance of nearby futures does seem to hin…

Soybeans

Soybeans and both products were higher yesterday on extreme weather seen in parts of the Midwest and on concerns about Chinese demand moving f…

Corn

Traders see significant production losses for Europe, and also some yield loss in the U.S. as factors which could tighten the ending stocks si…

Soybeans

The soybean market turned higher overnight as the market was viewed oversold, said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging. Prices drew additional support f…

Wheat

Expectations are for an increase in world ending stocks due to lower exports in next week’s WASDE report, ADM Investor Services said. “Wheat f…

Corn

A brief cool-off is expected for the Western Corn Belt with the first decent chance of rain over the past two weeks. Unfortunately, Iowa soils…

Heat rolling into Midwest

South Dakota and southern Minnesota along with Oklahoma and Arkansas have heat advisories posted and are expecting triple digit temperatures, …

