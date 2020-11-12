The market was choppy overnight as it digested the USDA’s report on Tuesday and tried to move forward with profit taking Wednesday and lower prices for wheat and corn, Jacob Christy of The Andersons said this morning.
The USDA weekly export sales report delayed until Friday because of the Nov. 11 holiday, said Richard Plackemeier of CHS Hedging said this morning. He also noted this morning that, that strikes in Argentine ports have delayed five cargo ships loading this week.
“It is easy and accurate to compare our current landscape to the aftermath of the 2012 drought so there will need to be demand rationing and motivation to plant as many corn and bean acres as possible, according to Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading. He says, it will continue “be a wild and volatile ride for months to come.”