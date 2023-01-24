Market 'shredding' weather premium

People are also reading…
Widely forecast Argentine rains actually happened over the weekend – forcing heavy fund liquidation of bean and meal positions – as the mkt quickly shredded its formidable “weather premium” off the biggest rain event in months, according to William D. Moore of Agmaster.
Ingredion agreed to a four-year contract with workers from the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union to end a strike at its corn-products plant in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, according to ADM Investor Services.