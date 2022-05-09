Market watching planting delays

Parts of the Corn Belt are still wet, but other areas are getting a lot of heat and not much rain this week, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. “Some say the market doesn’t react to planting delays, but maybe this year they do because it’s such a sensitive environment,” he said.
Nearly two-thirds of grain farmers from Brazil’s Mato Grosso state said in a survey that they would reduce fertilizer applications by up to 20%, Reuters reported.
Thursday’s May USDA report will be important with world supply and demand updates with a sharp focus on South American yield losses, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. “I do not see this this week’s break as the beginning of a bearish turn for prices, just a short-term pause for traders to catch their breath,” he said.
A train carrying 2,000 metric tons of Ukrainian corn arrived in Austria on Friday, part of European efforts to elude a Russian blockade of Ukraine’s ports that has prevented critical supplies of wheat, corn and other grains from getting to countries in Africa, Middle East and parts of Asia, according to a story filed by Associated Press reporter Philipp-Moritz Jenne. Austria’s farming minister, Elisabeth Koestinger, said the shipment marked the establishment of a “green corridor” for important cargo shipments between the two countries. The Austrian government estimates that due to the war, harvest losses might be as high as 30% to 50% compared with pre-war production.