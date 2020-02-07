“The grain markets have been trading rangebound from non-threatening weather in South America and the ongoing spread of the coronavirus throughout the Chinese provinces,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “While China allegedly pledges to honor the increased purchases of US goods, they have not yet stepped up to the plate.”
“The U.S. Agriculture Department's closely watched monthly supply and demand forecast will not include Phase 1 trade details about China's purchase commitments from the recently inked deal, the agency's top economist said,” ADM Investor Services said. “USDA analysts have not been told buying targets for each farm product included in the trade deal.”