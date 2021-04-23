 Skip to main content
Marketers say some correction possible

Grains are lower this morning after being near eight year highs this week, said Janelle Brinksneader of The Andersons this morning. While Brazil’s dry weather affecting second crop corn, cooler U.S. temperatures limiting early crop growth and new players in the market pushed prices higher yesterday, the market is taking a breather in the overnight, she said.

The Biden administration hopes to convince farmers to set aside four million more of acres of land for conservation this year by raising payment rates in an environmental program, but farmers said surging crop prices make it “a tougher sell,” Total Farm Marketing said in its sunrise report.

When corn hit its limit up for 25 cents yesterday and wheat 40 cents, it means higher limits are allowed today; corn could go up as much as 40 cents and wheat 60 cents, said Oliver Sloup of Blue Line futures.

