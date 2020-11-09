The news remains consistent and with ongoing concern about La Nina’s impact on South American weather, Chinese export interest and some clarity in final election results, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. This week will add another wrinkle as the USDA November crop report will be released on Tuesday with updates on the U.S. 2020 yield, which will add even more volatility to a volatile market.
Grain markets were mixed overnight with corn futures sliding back on favorable harvest weather and large global supplies while soybean and wheat futures pushed higher on stronger than expected demand and dry weather in South America and Southern U.S. Plains, Allendale said.
After modest early gains the market volume slowed and prices drifted lower on the front month contracts while some spread buying lifted the deferred contracts.