Markets await Thursday’s quarterly stocks report

Corn, soybean, and wheat futures are higher on a technical bounce and improving demand after yesterday’s sell-off. Choppy trade continues ahead of tomorrow’s USDA report, said Patti Uhrich, of CHS Hedging.

Weather-wise, warm and dry conditions are providing good harvest weather in the Midwest before showers move in late in the week, Total Farm Marketing said in its sunrise update. Internationally, isolated showers in central and northeast China are delaying corn harvest while drier conditions in Ukraine and southwest Russia are benefiting corn harvest there. Favorable conditions for corn planting are seen in Brazil, but more showers are needed for corn planting in Argentina, TFM said.

As for transportation, CHS says its grain export terminal at Myrtle Grove, La., is operational again after Hurricane Ida struck the region late last month. A ship is at dock, workers are back and an auxiliary power plant is still being used to generate electricity with utility power is expected to be restored this week, Steve Freed of ADM Investors said this morning.

