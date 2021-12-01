 Skip to main content
Markets bouncing back after omicron scare

A fresh month and we see markets bouncing back this morning after the selloff yesterday, said Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging. The macro sector rides a bit of a rollercoaster as the world tries to figure out the threat of the omicron variant.

Yesterday we got a lot of weather data. NOAA came out with its 30-day outlook for the U.S., which is warmer and drier conditions, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. “Our weather feels that the latter part of December we could get colder than normal,” he said. “He also came out with a 90-day forecast for South America normal conditions across central and northern Brazil, but southern Brazil and Argentina could see some drying.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

