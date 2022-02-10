 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Markets carry momentum overnight

Markets carry momentum overnight

Markets are rising once again in the grain complex, but crude oil and equity markets remain mixed this morning, Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said.

A new tariff probe may be considered by the Biden administration “if talks with China fail to persuade them to buy what they promised in the Phase 1 trade deal from two years ago,” Sanderson said. “China has purchased less than 60% of its purchasing goal.”

The USDA returned to conservative adjustment patterns in yesterday’s WASDE report, Jerry Gidel of Midland research said. “Despite intense heat and dryness in Argentina and South Brazil last month, the world board’s soybean and corn changes were modest and above the pre-report averages and trade talk.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Export sales to China struggle this year compared to last year as they have favored Ukrainian corn imports due to cheaper prices from their re…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

“Corn earlier this morning shows small signs of strength but faded into the coffee break,” said Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging. In his morning out…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn has a “weaker tone this morning, pressured by soybeans and crude oil,” Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said. “Dry weather is expected in …

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn jumped as today's WASDE showed Brazil's production slightly lower, and another large export to China was announced. "Money came in strong…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News