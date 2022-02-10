Markets carry momentum overnight

Markets are rising once again in the grain complex, but crude oil and equity markets remain mixed this morning, Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said.
A new tariff probe may be considered by the Biden administration “if talks with China fail to persuade them to buy what they promised in the Phase 1 trade deal from two years ago,” Sanderson said. “China has purchased less than 60% of its purchasing goal.”
The USDA returned to conservative adjustment patterns in yesterday’s WASDE report, Jerry Gidel of Midland research said. “Despite intense heat and dryness in Argentina and South Brazil last month, the world board’s soybean and corn changes were modest and above the pre-report averages and trade talk.”