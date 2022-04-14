Markets close for three-day weekend

Grain markets were "quiet" as traders set up for the holiday weekend, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said. "Corn strength from tightening world supplies, bean strength from stronger crude oil and veg oil markets and wheat slumped on profit taking after recent rallies," she said.
Markets will be closed until Sunday evening in observance of Good Friday and the Easter holiday.
One major factor facing crop markets is the possibility of even more soybean acres than origially anticipated, "if the cool, wet conditions persist," Heesch said.