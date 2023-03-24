People are also reading…
Corn traded on both sides of unchanged overnight, soybeans are lower, and wheat is double-digit higher while U.S. stock futures are trading lower, along with stock prices in Europe and Asia this morning. The anticipation of another rate hike in May after this week’s quarter-percent rise “continues to weigh on market concerns, along with shakiness in the financial sector,” Patti Ulrich of CHS Hedging said this morning.
There is concern about how bad the banking system is and what impact that will have on commodity prices, Steve Freed of ADM Investors said. “We just don’t know what impact protein demand will have if there is an economic slowdown,” Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said.