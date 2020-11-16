Grain markets moved higher Monday on a number of sources of support. “Good day in the grain markets form strong demand, tightening stocks, spillover strength in outside markets,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Energy and Equity markets drew strength from another promising vaccine for COVID-19 on the horizon.”
Analysts are watching soybean export trends. “Talk of lower and late South America crops could increase US final exports to near 2,350 mln bu.,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “This could drop US carryout below 100. There was talk that China total US soybean export commit is near 34 mmt versus goal of 38.”