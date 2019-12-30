Grain markets remain steady to higher as traders hold out hope of a China trade deal which will boost U.S. grain exports. Markets had light volume with little to no fund activity. Traders expect the same this week as we finish this year, Allendale said.
The year 2020 should start with most of the market focused on Phase One trade deal signing, said Jacob Christy of The Andersons. “We also get the highly anticipated January crop report from the USDA on the 10th and the final production information from NASS. So you can bet the market will be on edge heading into and through that report,” he said.