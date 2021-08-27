 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Markets digest higher yield estimates

Markets digest higher yield estimates

Last week outside markets played a role in diminished buying interest in corn, but “an overnight downward correction in the dollar, and upward bounce in crude is favoring positive trade in corn this morning,” Total Farm Marketing said in its sunrise market report today.

Markets are up overnight even as they continue to digest new supply numbers. With feet on the ground, The Farmer Pro tour kept its high yield forecasts in Iowa and across the U.S., about 2% higher than USDA estimates, John Payne of Daniels Trading Division of Stonex Financial said today.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Despite a friendly August supply/demand report and weaker weekly crop ratings last week, corn prices are struggling as harvest approaches, Tot…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn was down in overnight trading as corn weekly crop ratings this week saw a decline in Ill., Ind., Minn., Mo. N.D., Neb. and Wis., with the…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Hopes are for additional Chinese business to surface, said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging. Rumors suggest they are in the market for another four t…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The Buenos Aires Grains Exchange estimates Argentina’s 2021-22 corn area will reach 7.1 mln hectares, which would be up 7.5% year to year, sai…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News