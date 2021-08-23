Markets digest higher yield estimates

Last week, outside markets played a role in diminished buying interest in corn, but “an overnight downward correction in the dollar and upward bounce in crude is favoring positive trade in corn this morning,” Total Farm Marketing said in its sunrise market report today.
Markets are up overnight even as they continue to digest new supply numbers. With feet on the ground, the Pro Farmer tour kept its high yield forecasts in Iowa and across the U.S., about 2% higher than USDA estimates, John Payne of Daniels Trading said.