 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Markets digest higher yield estimates

Markets digest higher yield estimates

Last week, outside markets played a role in diminished buying interest in corn, but “an overnight downward correction in the dollar and upward bounce in crude is favoring positive trade in corn this morning,” Total Farm Marketing said in its sunrise market report today.

Markets are up overnight even as they continue to digest new supply numbers. With feet on the ground, the Pro Farmer tour kept its high yield forecasts in Iowa and across the U.S., about 2% higher than USDA estimates, John Payne of Daniels Trading said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

U.S. Gulf soybeans are now cheaper than Brazilian beans, reports Total Farm Marketing.

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

“Soybeans edged higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Soymeal gained on soyoil. Dalian soymeal futures were sharply higher.…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Yield potential for corn was above average in the far western part of top-growing state Iowa, according to scouts Wednesday on the third day o…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News