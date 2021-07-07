Markets “digest” yesterday’s steep declines

“Crazy markets!!” said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services this morning. “Yesterday’s grain and oilseed selloff was extreme and severe. Most blame holiday U.S. Midwest and north plains better than expected rains,” Freed said. For the Dakotas though, one rain does not make a crop, he said.
Corn traders said the “highly volatile grain prices” kept some importers on the sidelines awaiting more price stability. “But the market’s drop on Tuesday is likely to attract inquiries from price-sensitive feed grain buyers like South Korea,” Total Farm Marketing said in its sunrise report today.