 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Markets “digest” yesterday’s steep declines

Markets “digest” yesterday’s steep declines

  • Updated

“Crazy markets!!” said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services this morning. “Yesterday’s grain and oilseed selloff was extreme and severe. Most blame holiday U.S. Midwest and north plains better than expected rains,” Freed said. For the Dakotas though, one rain does not make a crop, he said.

Corn traders said the “highly volatile grain prices” kept some importers on the sidelines awaiting more price stability. “But the market’s drop on Tuesday is likely to attract inquiries from price-sensitive feed grain buyers like South Korea,” Total Farm Marketing said in its sunrise report today.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Going into the weekend, fundamentals are supportive, Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging said. “That still has the potential to propel the market highe…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybean markets were choppy ahead of the holiday, but still end the week with big gains, The Hightower Report said. “Traders remain nervous wi…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn markets gapped lower today as better weather helped prices hit limit levels, Jim Warren of CHS Hedging said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Mixed closes today hit the wheat market, as Minneapolis tried to close higher but were held back by double-digit losses in the Kansas City and…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

  • Updated

The market is going to be “very reactive” to any change in the weather forecasts, Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said. New forecasts come out…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“Wheat prices were violent today, with a strong overnight session that was followed by a weak day session,” Michaela White, with CHS Hedging, …

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

  • Updated

Traders continue to watch the weather outlook. “After a strong overnight session, corn prices drifted lower through the day session,” Michaela…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News