Markets digesting bullish USDA numbers

Yesterday’s USDA report showed was a “big surprise” for U.S. corn and soybeans, Jerry Gidel of Midland Research said. “Despite expectations of substantial increase from their March intentions, corn seedings were up moderately while soybeans were down 45,000 acres from its spring level,” he said, which helped rally prices to the close Wednesday and through the overnight. Stock levels, meanwhile, fell within the expected estimates.
Markets will be watching an OPEC meeting today as they assess oil production levels, Michaela White of CHS Hedging said. “Increases are anticipated to reach approximately 2 million barrels per day, but the monthly production increases wouldn’t reach more than 500,000 barrels per day,” she said.
Markets will be closed on July 5, in observance of the Fourth of July holiday.