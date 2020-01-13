Markets on Monday were still sorting out Friday’s USDA report and lower world ending stocks. “Friday’s USDA Supply and Demand report was considered mostly neutral, with higher ending stocks than anticipated, but world ending stocks were shown to be down 7% from last year,” Stewart-Peterson said.
“The U.S. and China are expected to sign the Phase One deal on Wednesday which is keeping prices supported even though China is not a major buyer of U.S. corn at this time,” Stewart-Peterson said. “The March contract opened directly at its 10, 20, and 100-day moving average levels today after failing to break above on Friday.”