Traders continue to sort through the impact of yesterday’s USDA supply and demand report numbers.
“Despite the USDA not lowering soybean ending stocks yesterday, the current 210 mb is extremely tight and may get smaller if domestic demand keeps up a tight pace,” Total Farm Marketing said.
“Deferred corn and soybean futures traded lower as markets continued to digest yesterday’s report,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “Chicago was the strong leg of the wheat market, and KC the weak leg. Crude continued its strong week, hitting its highest levels since November.”