Markets fade heading into holiday

Trade was “lackluster” ahead of a three-day weekend, which was expected, Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging said. The market traded weather and are fading the impact of Wednesday’s USDA report. “Grain markets were mixed as we trade weather and study the ever-changing precipitation maps,” Paumen said. “The stocks and acreage report from Wednesday remain a major trading point but the market seems to have forgotten about it to end the week.”
Markets will be closed until Tuesday morning in observance of the Fourth of July holiday.