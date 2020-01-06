Tensions in the Middle East remain high with equity markets expected to open lower. Iran said they will no longer abide by the 2015 nuclear deal and has vowed to retaliate against the U.S. Crude oil prices are expected to continue to climb in response to elevated political tensions, said Ryan Kelbrants of CHS Hedging.
We start the first full trading week of the year with geopolitical tensions, according to Jacob Christy of The Andersons. Traders are looking forward to Friday’s USDA crop reports. “For now, these Middle Eastern tensions have been enough to cause a short-term flight to safety,” he said.