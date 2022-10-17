 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Markets focused on demand, world events for now

“Now that the Quarterly Stocks report, as well as the WASDE report, are out of the way, there isn’t much on the horizon from a report perspective until November 9, the next WASDE report,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Focus will be on yield results, farmer selling (or not), exports, and world events including how the dollar and energy markets trade.”

Traders continue to monitor news involving Russia and Ukraine. “We started the day with another round of escalation between Russia and Ukraine has report said missile strikes had hit the port of Mykolaiv,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “This caused the wheat and soybeans/soybean oil trade stronger, but that faded through the session.”

Corn

Futures markets are “stuck in the range” we’ve seen since the end of August, CHS Hedging said.

WASDE impact felt two days later

Traders are still parsing the latest USDA supply and demand numbers. “Post USDA supply and demand report traders began to question USDA estima…

Soybeans

The USDA estimated soybean yield at 49.8/bu. down from 50.6/bu./acre trade while it raised expected Brazilian production, Kevin Stockard said …

Expecting yield reduction from WASDE

“Expectations for Wednesday’s WASDE report suggest a slight reduction in yield, but also in demand,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The central M…

Trade still digesting USDA report

The trade is growing more concerned that river transportation issues will be bad enough to weaken the corn export outlook further, The Hightow…

Wheat

A meeting yesterday between Putin and Erdogan (Turkey) gave some hope that the Ukraine export corridor agreement could possibly be extended, b…

Soybeans

USDA announced this morning soybean sales of 392tmt to China and 198tmt to Unknown, both for 2022/2023. There was also a 230tmt sale of soymea…

