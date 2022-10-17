Markets focused on demand, world events for now

People are also reading…
“Now that the Quarterly Stocks report, as well as the WASDE report, are out of the way, there isn’t much on the horizon from a report perspective until November 9, the next WASDE report,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Focus will be on yield results, farmer selling (or not), exports, and world events including how the dollar and energy markets trade.”
Traders continue to monitor news involving Russia and Ukraine. “We started the day with another round of escalation between Russia and Ukraine has report said missile strikes had hit the port of Mykolaiv,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “This caused the wheat and soybeans/soybean oil trade stronger, but that faded through the session.”