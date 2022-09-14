 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Markets grapple with inflation news

Potential short-term bearish factors for soybean prices include U.S. harvest, increased Argentina producer selling and a rail strike. Also, worries about an economic slowdown globally after the bearish inflationary news helped to pressure prices lower, The Hightower Report said this morning.

People are also reading…

The corn market turned lower on a bout of profit taking after recent strength, said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging this morning. She expects “two-sided trade” from lower crop yield expectations and concerns of slowing global demand, she said this morning.

“In general, markets are trying to recover from higher than expected US inflation data,” Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services, said today.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Eyes on month USDA report today

The U.S. was not the only place with poor weather this summer. In the USDA’s WASDE report to be released at 11 a.m. CT today, there could be a…

Soybeans

“Soybeans ended the day higher across the board with some support from soybean oil, meal ended the day lower, and board crush values mixed,” N…

WASDE report pushes soybeans higher

"USDA reports are always interesting,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Trade expected a negative soybean report, positive corn…

Soybeans

The soybean market continues yesterday’s strength from a smaller crop as seen in the USDA data from yesterday and declining crop conditions, A…

Corn

The Hightower Report said today that it expects a continued uptrend in corn prices. “Corn remains in a solid uptrend, and if yield comes in an…

Corn

“Futures traded in 13-16 cent ranges and closed a few cents lower across the board with lack of support from wheat and overall, a quiet day ah…

Soybeans

The soybean market will need bullish news out of the USDA WASDE report today, “otherwise soybeans could remain in a steady downtrend going int…

Soybeans

The USDA will not release export data until the 15th, but we know that 59 mb of soybeans have been sold to China and unknown destinations over…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News