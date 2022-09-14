Markets grapple with inflation news

Potential short-term bearish factors for soybean prices include U.S. harvest, increased Argentina producer selling and a rail strike. Also, worries about an economic slowdown globally after the bearish inflationary news helped to pressure prices lower, The Hightower Report said this morning.
The corn market turned lower on a bout of profit taking after recent strength, said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging this morning. She expects “two-sided trade” from lower crop yield expectations and concerns of slowing global demand, she said this morning.
“In general, markets are trying to recover from higher than expected US inflation data,” Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services, said today.