China has said it will buy more U.S. corn, but that doesn’t offset the losses of ethanol, John Payne of Daniels Trading said. Ethanol plants are selling back some corn and refusing to take some already on contract.
Allendale reported President Donald Trump said he has asked his cabinet to devise a plan to inject cash into the U.S. oil-drilling industry to help it survive a historic collapse in crude prices.
As for this year’s crop, the 6- to 10-day forecast calls for precipitation for much of the Corn Belt. Despite cool temperatures, famers are planting, said Jim Wagner of CHS Hedging.