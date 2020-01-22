Soybeans hit a five-week low as grain markets continue to weaken, Allendale said. The biggest issue traders are eyeing is confirmation that China has started to purchase U.S. crops, they said.
After the USMCA made it through both houses of the U.S. Congress, Canada was the only country left that hadn’t passed it through the government. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau “urged legislators” to approve the deal quickly, but the opposition “said it wanted to study the deal, indicating the ratification process could drag on,” Allendale said.