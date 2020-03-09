A variety of factors made for a brutal Monday for markets. “With Coronavirus still spreading across the U.S., many stock indices hit limit lower prices this morning,” Stewart-Peterson said. “This causes a wave of risk off of activity across financial markets, including ag commodities. In addition, over the weekend, Saudi Arabia and Russia entered a price war in oil.”
Analysts say the market patterns could continue for a few more weeks. “Increase cases of the coronavirus outside of China and big drops in World energy prices weighed on the grains,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Some feel recent price pattern of lower prices early in week, rally in middle then lower again late on the week could continue for 2-3 weeks.”