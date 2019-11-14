Grain markets remain focused on demand concerns and resolving the trade issues between the United States and China, said Allendale. Trade talks between the U.S. and China have hit a snag over farm purchases that has yet to be resolved.
Jacob Christy of The Andersons, says markets are in a wait-and-see mode as they wait to see what happens with the U.S.- China trade deal and wait for final production numbers as weather improves and harvest picks up pace again.
USDA’s weekly export sales, normally out on Thursday mornings, are delayed until tomorrow due to Monday's Veterans Day holiday.