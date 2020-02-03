Grain markets are continuing to slip lower as the Coronavirus continues to worry traders and may cut into China’s near-term demand, Allendale said. “The increasing concern took away any chance of a bargain-buying bounce,” they said. “This week, markets will continue to watch the severity of the Coronavirus and any signs of Chinese purchases with the Lunar New Year holiday over.
Factors to keep an eye on this week include the Iowa caucuses on Monday evening and the upcoming State of the Union address on Tuesday, John Payne of Daniels Trading said. The next major grain event is the Feb. 11 WASDE report, he said.