Markets looking for support after holiday

As markets reopen after the three-day holiday, with wheat and corn looking for support and soybeans seeing good demand, CHS Hedging said. “Last Friday IHS Markit updated their acre estimates with corn down 1 mln acres at 90.5, spring wheat down 1.1 mln acres to 10.2, and held their soybean acres steady at 89 mln.”
Globally, Russian President Putin is “ready to coordinate with Turkey” to facilitate grain exports out of Ukraine, CHS Hedging said. “Discussion between the President of Turkey and Putin emphasized safe navigation in the Black and Azoz seas and eliminating the mine threat in their waters.”