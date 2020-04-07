Grain markets were mixed as traders look ahead to the USDA Supply and Demand report later this week. “A mixed day in the grain markets as the trade positions itself ahead of the USDA S&D report on Thursday and a long weekend,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. "There is no trade on Thursday evening or Friday in observance of the Holy Week Holiday.”
“Corn futures started this week where they left off last week, lower as traders continue to concern themselves about demand,” Stewart-Peterson said. “A crash in energies, followed by a crash in livestock prices, suggests that demand revisions will be forthcoming, perhaps on this week’s Supply and Demand reports due out Thursday.”