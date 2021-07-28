Markets mixed as energy recovers

Equity markets were mixed as grain markets were quiet on “two-sided and rangebound” trade, John Wesley Willson of CHS Hedging said. “Energy markets are slowly recovering from the sharp sell-off last week that was sparked by growing COVID concerns.”
Globally, Argentina declared a state of emergency with the shallow water levels on the Parana river, hitting their lowest point since 1944. “The Parana River is used to transport 80% of the country’s farm exports and also used as a source of drinking water, irrigation and energy,” Kristi Guse at Max Yield Cooperative said. “The water levels have dropped to the 77-year low due to the prolonged rainfall shortage in Brazil and is affecting the Port of Rosario, a major hub for supplying soy, corn and wheat to global markets.”