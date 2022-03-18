Markets mixed on Russia-Ukraine talks

Markets are mixed this morning as we wake up to the news that negotiations between Russia and Ukraine yield minimal results, said Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is calling for a ceasefire and intensified diplomatic efforts during a phone call with Russian President Putin. President Biden is expected to speak to Chinese President Xi Jinping this morning and is expected to try and find out where he stands on the situation.
Reuters writer Tom Polansek reported this week that CF Industries Holdings is increasing fertilizer shipments to both U.S. coasts from the world’s largest nitrogen complex in Louisiana to help offset a decline in exports from Russia after it invaded Ukraine. The company’s ability to increase production is limited because it tries to operate plants at its maximum rate all year, said Chief Executive Officer Tony Will. “We’re moving as much product as we can right now with the assets that we have available,” he said.
South American weather remains consistent with good but not ideal weather until late March, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors.
Russia’s war in Ukraine will disrupt commerce and clog up supply chains, slashing economic growth and pushing prices sharply higher around the globe, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development warned Thursday.