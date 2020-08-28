“The markets were mixed as we rolled into the weekend,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Corn found strength late in the day, while soybeans held strong the whole session and wheat set back on a bout of profit taking. President Trump is said to be willing to sign off on a $1.3 trillion virus relief bill.”
“Since finding a bottom on Aug. 12, the date of the USDA report, December (corn) futures has rallied $0.39,” Stewart-Peterson said. “On one hand, this is reflective of many things, though primarily short covering by funds as dry weather may have created a downgrade to the crop. Some suggest a national yield reduction of three to four bushels an acre.”