The USDA crop reports came out today, with not too many surprises. U.S. crop production for corn was pegged at 13.692 bln bushels, while soybeans were marked at 3.558 bln bushels and wheat at 1.920 bln bushels.
Grain stocks were also in line with expectations, as corn sits at 11.389 bln bushels, soybeans at 3.252 bln bushels and wheat at 1.834 bln bushels.
After the reports released, corn, soybeans and wheat all broke and then turned higher to close.
Today’s USDA report came and went today with “not a lot of fanfare,” Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging. She noted that with the reports, farmers in North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Michigan and Wisconsin will be resurveyed due to delayed harvest. With the reports out of the way, “the market now looks forward to January 15 Phase One signing ceremony next week.”