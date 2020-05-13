Grain markets were lower overnight as trade volumes remained light. Traders continue to digest yesterday report numbers while turning their focus to demand and weather maps as growers continue to make strong progress in the fields, Allendale said.
Unease in trade with China continues. President Trump wrote a letter yesterday to the Federal Retirement Thrift Investment board telling them not to invest in index funds that buy Chinese shares according to the Financial Times. And, China has been reported to have allocated more low-tariff quotas for corn and there is the potential they could do the same for wheat quotas, according to Nick Paumen of CHS Trading.