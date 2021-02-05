 Skip to main content
Markets not rationing export demand

Yesterday was a typical “buy the rumor, sell the fact” reaction to the big export sales report, said Jacob Christy of The Andersons. Couple that with the dollar index at two-month highs, and the markets just didn’t seem to have the fuel to breach the highs early in the session. Though the reaction was not to drive prices higher, the market is not rationing that export demand, he said.

Inflationary fears - especially food inflation plus a lower U.S. dollar - are seen as positive forces, according to The Hightower Report. The market remains in a choppy to lower short-term trend as traders are in search for potential supply issues to help rationalize the very strong gains since August.

