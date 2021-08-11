Markets position ahead of Thursday report

"A day of positioning for the grain markets took place today,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Producers appear to be content with where they are on marketing their grain and are awaiting the USDA’s updated US and world balance tables. US stocks were stronger on ideas that inflation growth may have hit the top.”
“The market will pay attention to tomorrow’s projected world carryout as expectations are for a reduction in the Brazilian corn crop,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Last month’s estimate of near 92 mln metric tons is expected to eventually be reduced to 86 mln metric tons in line with Conab’s estimate yesterday.”