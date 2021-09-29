Markets prep for Thursday report

Grain markets were stronger today on “rebound” action, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “Mixed yield reports as the row crop harvest progresses and position evening ahead of month/quarter end” and the upcoming USDA report drove trading today. Tomorrow will largely focus on that quarterly USDA report, but harvest will continue to drive action.
“Weather forecasts suggest rain for the U.S. Midwest starting tonight or tomorrow so the push is on to get down what (farmers) can before that,” Heesch said.
“Tomorrow will be key not only because of the reports being released, but congress will also vote on whether to raise the debt ceiling,” Total Farm Marketing said. “If the vote does not pass, key USDA reports may be delayed. These reports help give the market direction and provide important information – without data it may be difficult for the market to find value.”