The market’s reaction to USDA’s stocks and planting reports issued at noon was noticeably quiet, according to Seth Miller of The Andersons. The report showed old crop stocks of corn at 7.4 bb, in line with expectations; siybeans at 1.685 bb, slightly below expectations: and wheat, 946 mb, rightt in line or a touch above expectations. Biggest news was in planting intentions: 91.9 million acres of corn, 1 million acres above trade expections; 87.5 million soybean, 700,000 below: and 49.8 million wheat, just above.
The old crop situation is nowhere near finalized and rumors/psychology hold just as much sway as known information, according to Allendale. China’s recent corn buying, and rumored soybean buying, will be given a larger than needed emphasis, and the new crop situation will remain fluid through planting phases of new crop information to get through before the market accepts planted acreage estimates or the view of trend yields.